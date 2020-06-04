AirAsia returns to the skies with fares from as low as P538

AirAsia is once again offering its famous low fares as it gradually resumes services in the Philippines beginning 5 June following the Philippine government’s directive of easing community quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and several parts of the country.
The resumption of services will initially be for key domestic routes with promotional fares starting from P538*. Services will gradually increase to include international destinations by July.
Marking its resumption of commercial operations, AirAsia is offering promotional AirAsia BIG member fares to a number of domestic destinations from Manila and Clark starting from P538*, from Cebu and Puerto Princesa for as low as P868*, and from Cagayan de Oro from P1,005*.
As of 2 June, the following domestic flights are open for booking:
These are open for booking via the airasia.com website or via the AirAsia mobile app starting today until 7 June, for travel between 5 June to 30 November 2020. Guests may also use their credit accounts to redeem these flights.
The safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars remains AirAsia’s top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.
Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.
AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.