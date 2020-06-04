AirAsia returns to the skies with fares from as low as P538

AirAsia is once again offering its famous low fares as it gradually resumes services in the Philippines beginning 5 June following the Philippine government’s directive of easing community quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and several parts of the country.

The resumption of services will initially be for key domestic routes with promotional fares starting from P538*. Services will gradually increase to include international destinations by July.

Marking its resumption of commercial operations, AirAsia is offering promotional AirAsia BIG member fares to a number of domestic destinations from Manila and Clark starting from P538*, from Cebu and Puerto Princesa for as low as P868*, and from Cagayan de Oro from P1,005*.