AirAsia salutes heroes of the Philippines, gives 1000 free flights to medical frontliners

Grateful to the Philippines’ gallant medical frontliners, AirAsia will be providing a thousand free domestic flights this Independence Day to medical practitioners and healthcare providers who are at the forefront of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We would like to express our gratitude to our healthcare professionals who selflessly serve the country. We wish to help our frontliners return to their loved ones swiftly and safely with the easing of community quarantine restrictions in the country.”

The free flights* are available** to doctors, nurses, medical technologists, radiologic technologists, hospital pharmacists, and hospital orderlies to fly to any AirAsia domestic destination in the Philippines.

Tickets are limited and can be booked via a dedicated online form here on a first-come, first-served basis. Redemption period is from 16 June to 16 July 2020 for travel from 23 June to 23 August 2020.  Terms and conditions may also be accessed in the same link.

Upon filling up the form, guests may expect a verification email from AirAsia. Eligible medical professionals must email back photos of their valid hospital ID, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) license, and certified proof of attendance during the community quarantine period. Hospital orderlies must email photos of their valid hospital ID, Certificate of Employment, and proof of attendance during the community quarantine period.

Commercial domestic flights in the country resumed on 5 June following the Philippine government’s directive of easing community quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and several parts of the country.

Flights from Manila and Clark to Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Puerto Princesa, and Davao City are now open for booking and will gradually increase in the coming weeks.

AirAsia continues to monitor the situation closely and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

* The flight ticket is inclusive of all mandatory charges, including value added tax, fuel surcharges, administrative fees, but exclusive of Domestic Passenger Service Charge and Aviation Security Fee (ASF) when applicable.

** A maximum of one (1) roundtrip ticket per person may be availed during the redemption period. Flight redemption is subject to seat availability. Tickets are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

