airasia.com Super Sale is back with exciting deals

0 comment

Shoppers and bargain hunters can expect bigger and better discounts on airasia.com and via the airasia mobile app as it runs another round of Super Sale from 16 – 22 November 2020, with flights from as low as P 453, all-in, one-way fare.

The airasia.com Super Sale made its debut last month, superseding the hugely popular AirAsia Red Hot sale. With a wide range of travel & lifestyle products, the airasia.com super app, has something for everyone. airasia.com can be accessed via website or mobile app.

From today until 22 November 2020, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on all seats and all flights. Travel period is between 23 November 2020 and 30 October 2021.

Karen Chan, CEO of airasia.com said, “Since the launch of airasia.com as an Asean super app in October, we have continued to expand our market reach and diversify our product range across the region. We have recently launched the AirAsia Unlimited Pass in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, and introduced airasia Health in Malaysia – a platform that provides end-to-end medical services. We are also working on expanding our e-commerce presence within Asean through strategic partnerships and collaborations with technology providers, merchants and vendors.

The airasia.com Super Sale this time offers even more exciting deals as we have included more products and merchants. Through the Super Sale we are able to help further revive the many businesses that have been affected by the effects of the pandemic. We hope everyone will have an enjoyable time shopping and finding the best deals for travel, activities, food, rewards and more,” Karen added.

Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines said, “We are pleased to announce another Super Sale in the Philippines, providing our guests with more affordable deals as air travel is picking up. We continue to provide low fares and flexible options for those that wish to travel soon or in the future. There is plenty to look forward to as we work towards expanding our Super Sale offerings and as we continue to expand our network in the near future.

 

*BIG Points are not applicable for purchase of Insurance, Health and non-AirAsia flights.
All discounts are subject to terms and conditions.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Starbucks launches Mobile Order & Pay in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments
Starting every day with coffee is more than a routine. Perhaps now more than ever, it opens a fresher day and is a link to the familiar. As Starbucks Philippines…

Globe myBusiness launches #GiftLocal campaign to support local SMEs this Holiday season

Team Orange 0 comments Business
For Filipinos, Christmas is all about giving. Buying gifts for family members and loved ones is a tradition and no matter how different this year’s celebrations may be from what…

Taiwan Excellence: A mission to showcase Taiwan’s best products and manufacturing practices to the world

Team Orange 0 comments Business
For a country that thrives on innovation, it is no wonder that Taiwan is already recognized as one of the top countries in the world that truly excels in manufacturing…

GCash is top platform for subsidy distribution in QC Wage Relief Program for microenterprises

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, remains to be the digital transfer platform of choice for the majority of the beneficiaries of the Kalingang Quezon…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone