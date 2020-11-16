airasia.com Super Sale is back with exciting deals

Shoppers and bargain hunters can expect bigger and better discounts on airasia.com and via the airasia mobile app as it runs another round of Super Sale from 16 – 22 November 2020, with flights from as low as P 453, all-in, one-way fare.

The airasia.com Super Sale made its debut last month, superseding the hugely popular AirAsia Red Hot sale. With a wide range of travel & lifestyle products, the airasia.com super app, has something for everyone. airasia.com can be accessed via website or mobile app.

From today until 22 November 2020, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on all seats and all flights. Travel period is between 23 November 2020 and 30 October 2021.

Karen Chan, CEO of airasia.com said, “Since the launch of airasia.com as an Asean super app in October, we have continued to expand our market reach and diversify our product range across the region. We have recently launched the AirAsia Unlimited Pass in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, and introduced airasia Health in Malaysia – a platform that provides end-to-end medical services. We are also working on expanding our e-commerce presence within Asean through strategic partnerships and collaborations with technology providers, merchants and vendors.

“The airasia.com Super Sale this time offers even more exciting deals as we have included more products and merchants. Through the Super Sale we are able to help further revive the many businesses that have been affected by the effects of the pandemic. We hope everyone will have an enjoyable time shopping and finding the best deals for travel, activities, food, rewards and more,” Karen added.

Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines said, “We are pleased to announce another Super Sale in the Philippines, providing our guests with more affordable deals as air travel is picking up. We continue to provide low fares and flexible options for those that wish to travel soon or in the future. There is plenty to look forward to as we work towards expanding our Super Sale offerings and as we continue to expand our network in the near future.”

*BIG Points are not applicable for purchase of Insurance, Health and non-AirAsia flights.

All discounts are subject to terms and conditions.