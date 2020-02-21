AirAsia supports Department of Tourism with 30% off travel deals

In support of the Department of Tourism’s push for a livelier domestic tourism, AirAsia is sending you on your next adventure, providing all you need for an affordable holiday with 30% off all seats, all flights* and 22% off baggage and activities at airasia.com.

Enjoy discounted base fares especially for local flights from Manila to Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Cebu and many more, and discover for yourself how it truly is more fun in the Philippines!

Fly further on AirAsia X from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, Seoul, Fukuoka and other popular long-haul destinations at great value prices during this special sale. For extra comfort and perks on longer haul flights, try our award-winning Premium Flatbed or purchase a Premium Flex fare which will also be offered at 30% off.

Need to carry more things on your travels? Now you can upgrade up to 30kg baggage or more at 22% less**. Baggage discounts are only applicable at the time of booking a flight during the promotional period.

For the first 1,000 early birds, guests can also enjoy 22% off activities with the promo code AAFEB22.

Book now on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app until 23 February 2020 (2359 GMT +8) for travel between 24 February 2020 and 30 September 2020.

“We are pleased to provide great deals to our guests, especially those flying to our domestic destinations. We are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible to all, and have been working closely with Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat to achieve this. We hope that guests take advantage of our promotional fares and explore the options available when booking, such as discounted baggage, hotels, and activities for their future getaways,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

Guests who wish to make changes to their booking or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals may do so via the My Bookings page in just three simple steps – Enter, Select and Pay!

* Discount is applicable to AirAsia operated flights except for AirAsia India (carrier code i5) and AirAsia Japan (carrier code DJ).

** Baggage discount is not applicable for AirAsia India (carrier code i5) and AirAsia Japan (carrier code DJ) and flights to/from Japan.