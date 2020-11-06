AirAsia supports mandatory use of Traze App for air travellers

Starting 28 November 2020, AirAsia Philippines (Z2) guests will be required to use Traze app, a nationwide and unified automated contact tracing application designed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Prior to entering the airport premises, all passengers will have to download and register an account on the Traze Contact Tracing app.

Upon downloading, users simply have to open the app, click the “Register” button, and register as an “individual.” Users need to follow simple instructions indicated in the app and input the required information to activate their account.

Upon activation, users will then receive a personal QR code that allows them access and entry just by scanning it at the entrance of the airport terminal and other designated areas using the application.

Traze App is available for download from the App Store for iOS devices and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Meanwhile, passengers without mobile devices may proceed to the Malasakit Helpdesk at the airport to secure their personal QR code.

AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla said, “We laud this effort from the DOTr as it is aligned with AirAsia’s objective to continuously improve the layers of safety for the health and wellbeing of all guests and employees. We expect 100% compliance and cooperation from all our stakeholders to ensure the success of this contact tracing efforts.”

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

The airline urges guests to check the latest travel restrictions and advice of respective local and national governments before travelling, as policies may change frequently.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the current situation and reserves the right to announce further policy changes according to the latest developments.