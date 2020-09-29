AirAsia supports the reopening of Boracay, offers unbeatable deals for as low as P8

Following the recent announcement of the Department of Tourism accepting visitors to the island of Boracay beginning 1 October 2020, AirAsia wishes to express its full support and continued cooperation with the local government, civil aviation authorities, as well as global and local health agencies in ensuring that guests enjoy a safe and seamless travel experience with AirAsia.

To celebrate Boracay’s reopening, AirAsia is offering base fares from as low as P8*, SNAP (Flight + Hotel) deals up to 30% off on flights, and 8% off on Boracay Activities using the Promo Code: BORA8, all available at airasia.com for booking from today until 4 October 2020 for travel between 1 October 2020 and 30 June 2021.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “The reopening of Boracay is a great step forward in jumpstarting the travel and tourism industry of the Philippines. The overall implementation of this reopening will be the model for the restoration of leisure travel to more domestic destinations. Right now, our goal is to stimulate activity inside local economies by supporting businesses and enterprises heavily affected by the pandemic. That is why we’ve partnered with local hotels to provide amazing combo deals on SNAP, our flight + hotel combo booking platform, which provides our guests with more savings at their convenience.

“As the health and safety of our guests are always a top priority, we will ensure that our stringent protocols are strictly carried out and observed properly by all.”

As the island reopens to tourists from areas under modified and general community quarantine (MGCQ & GCQ), guests bound for Caticlan are reminded of the requirements, as well as precautionary measures in place to ensure the highest standards of safety are observed throughout their whole journey.

All leisure tourists bound for Caticlan are required to prepare the following documents (Updated as of 29 September 2020, 8:00PM):

a) A Health Declaration Card which can be found at aklan.gov.ph;

b) A negative RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours prior to their departure date; and

c) Booking confirmation details for hotel/resort to be presented upon check-in and arrival

Said documents as well as proof of identification must be emailed to touristboracay@gmail.com with the subject “Health Declaration Card – <Family Name>, <First Name>”. Once processed, a Tourist QR Code as well as a copy of their Health Declaration Card will be sent back. Tourists are reminded to keep a copy of their QR Code on the island at all times.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and during the arrival process. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.