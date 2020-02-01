AirAsia suspends selected flights between the Philippines and China

AirAsia is cancelling selected flights between the Philippines and China until March 01, 2020 considering the current health situation.

These include flights from Manila and Kalibo to mainland China cities (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai), Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR.

All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications. Guests can also check on their flights via the “Flight Status” function on airasia.com website and mobile app.

AirAsia is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations, travel restrictions imposed by various governments or guests with bookings to and from all destinations in mainland China who wish to change their travel plans, as follows

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability. Applicable for guests affected by cancelled flights and travel restrictions imposed; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out. Applicable for affected flights to/from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR until 1 March 2020 that was ticketed prior to 28 January 2020; OR

3. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking. Applicable for affected flights to/from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR until 1 March 2020 that was ticketed prior to 28 January 2020.

Guests whose flights fall into the above date range can obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to that booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. From the main menu categories available, click on “Refund” then “New Refund Request” and finally “Flight Cancellation Refund”. From there, simply follow the instructions as directed by AVA.

For bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents, refund requests are to be made via the respective travel agents.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.