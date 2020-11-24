AirAsia’s Teleport Expands to 70 New Cities in Southeast Asia

0 comment

Teleport, the logistics venture of AirAsia Digital has completed the accelerated rollout of its delivery services in 70 cities across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines over the last 30 days.

Businesses in any of these 70 cities can now partner with Teleport to have items instantly delivered to their customers within one hour. Teleport can deliver almost anything, from food, groceries, documents, flowers and even laundry!

Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of Teleport said, “Our mission is to make delivery simple, fast and affordable for everyone. With a one hour delivery promise, we hope that all local merchants and businesses will benefit. Soon, businesses can experience 24 hour express deliveries between cities as well as cross-border delivered to you by Teleport.

The goal is by next year, with a click of a button, you can send almost anything instantly to anywhere AirAsia flies to.”

In the Philippines, Teleport is now present in Manila, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, and Zamboanga.

Interested to sign up with Teleport? Visit http://teleport.asia/deliverforme, or get in touch with citylaunch@teleport.asia for further assistance.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Give and receive this Christmas with PayMayaguinaldo

Team Orange 0 comments
This Christmas, PayMaya is offering Filipinos more rewards as it launches its “PayMayaguinaldo” campaign, where users have a chance to win as much as 1 million pesos in the Grand…

Dance to the groove of Ampalaya Plus “AMP UP Dance Challenge” and win tablets for your beneficiary

Team Orange 0 comments Events
  Get amped up to bust a move and build a dream as Nattural Quality Corporation (NQC), the Filipino herbal supplement company behind Ampalaya Plus, invites you to dance for…

AirAsia’s digital services support local businesses

Team Orange 0 comments Business
AirAsia is providing local businesses, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with opportunities for growth and employment through its fast growing digital platforms. Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group…

Dua Lipa invites you to “Studio 2054” on November 27th

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
DUA LIPA invites you to come with her to “Studio 2054” for a night of music, mayhem, performance, theatre, dance and much more on LIVENow. The “Studio 2054” show will…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone