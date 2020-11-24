AirAsia’s Teleport Expands to 70 New Cities in Southeast Asia

Teleport, the logistics venture of AirAsia Digital has completed the accelerated rollout of its delivery services in 70 cities across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines over the last 30 days.

Businesses in any of these 70 cities can now partner with Teleport to have items instantly delivered to their customers within one hour. Teleport can deliver almost anything, from food, groceries, documents, flowers and even laundry!

Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of Teleport said, “Our mission is to make delivery simple, fast and affordable for everyone. With a one hour delivery promise, we hope that all local merchants and businesses will benefit. Soon, businesses can experience 24 hour express deliveries between cities as well as cross-border delivered to you by Teleport.

The goal is by next year, with a click of a button, you can send almost anything instantly to anywhere AirAsia flies to.”

In the Philippines, Teleport is now present in Manila, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, and Zamboanga.

Interested to sign up with Teleport? Visit http://teleport.asia/deliverforme, or get in touch with citylaunch@teleport.asia for further assistance.