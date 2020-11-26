AirAsia’s Teleport ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

0 comment

Leveraging on AirAsia’s largest network in Southeast Asia covering 125 cities, Teleport, the logistics venture of AirAsia Digital is ready and committed to focusing its operations to support the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the region.

Since the start of the pandemic early this year, Teleport was among the first to charter cargo-only flights to deliver medical aid and protective equipment to hospitals and frontliners in major cities even when international borders were closed for travellers and AirAsia’s flight went into hibernation.

Teleport CEO Pete Chareonwongsak said, “Distributing vaccines is a global imperative that can bring back a global economic recovery as well as the revival of demand in the aviation and travel industry.

That’s why we’re focused on putting together our collective resources, technology and infrastructure for regional supply chains and essential services. We will work closely with the governments and our partners to ensure that the vaccines reach our healthcare frontliners who are braving the pandemic.

As a technology logistics company, Teleport has also developed robust technology (API) integration, digital issuance of AWBs, integrated technologies with cargo terminals at its partner’s Ground Team Red (GTR), a joint venture between AirAsia and SATS hubs in major markets and first mile and last mile technology applications.

 

Teleport is able to fulfill 24 hours door-to-door delivery services which include air freight, customs declaration, and first and last-mile delivery in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region. Teleport has accomplished this consistently and this is a continuation of its emphasis on supporting essential healthcare services.

