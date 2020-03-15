AirAsia to mount Puerto Princesa recovery flights

AirAsia is set to mount special recovery services from Puerto Princesa to Clark and Cebu for passengers affected by the government’s recent restrictions on travel due to the current public health situation.

Select flights will resume from Puerto Princesa to Clark between  March 16 to 19. Services from Puerto Princesa to Cebu will be available on 16 March only, in line with Cebu City’s government order restricting inbound travel.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “In response to the request of the Governor of Palawan, we are operating the recovery flights to bring our guests back home as communities implement quarantine procedures. We are exhausting all options to assist managing the current health situation with the interests of our guests and Allstars at heart, taking into consideration advice from global and local authorities.”

 

AirAsia ticket holders, who will be prioritized for the recovery flights, will not be charged any additional fee for this service. Non-AirAsia guests may book online through www.airasia.com or proceed to AirAsia’s check-in counter to purchase tickets.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

