AirAsia to resume flights to Taipei and Kaohsiung

AirAsia is set to resume its flights to Taipei and Kaohsiung following the relaxation of travel restrictions imposed by the Philippine government in light of the global health situation.

Starting Thursday, 20 February, select flights from Manila to Taipei and Kaohsiung will resume. More flights from AirAsia Philippines’ hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Kalibo will gradually resume in phases by 24 February, 25 February, 1 March and 30 March.

Guests who have not made changes to their bookings and whose booked flights coincide with the list above will fly as scheduled.

Meanwhile, guests can expect a notification via email and SMS if they have not made changes to their bookings and if their booked flights do not coincide with the list above. Guests are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile for any notification.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.