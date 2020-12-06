AirAsia UNLI Flight Pass is back and now available in SM Supermalls,

With the successful launch of its UNLI Flight Pass and the continued efforts to boost the domestic travel and tourism industry, AirAsia is holding another round of its best deals yet, available for a limited time only.

The UNLI Flight Pass is available to all Philippine-based AirAsia BIG Members for P4,999.00 on airasia.com/deals or the airasia mobile app Deals Tab. The Pass is available for purchase from 7 to 13 December 2020. Redemption period is from 7 December 2020 to 16 October 2021, for travel between 14 December 2020 to 30 October 2021.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “The relaunch of the UNLI Flight Pass is due to the great response from our guests on this amazing one-of-a-kind deal. At AirAsia, we know that this will not only revive halted travel plans of our flying public but also greatly prepare the travel and tourism industry to bounce back especially with the news of vaccines at the approval and distribution stages.



With the positive outlook on air travel in the near future, the extended travel period provides our guests maximum flexibility, enabling them to travel whenever and wherever they choose over the next 10 months.

Those interested just have to sign up for an airasia BIG Membership if they aren’t a member yet, and head to our Deals page on airasia.com or proceed to a designated SM Mall for offline access to the Pass.”

The UNLI Flight Pass will also be available in designated AirAsia booths starting today until 20 December 2020 at the following SM Malls: SM Mall of Asia – 2nd Floor, Central Atrium; SM Megamall – 2nd Floor Bridgeway; SM North EDSA – 2nd Floor, The Block. The first fifty (50) BIG Members to purchase at the designated booths will also receive 1,000 BIG points.

Get the UNLI Flight Pass and redeem flights to over 150 destinations using BIG points, instant member discounts, priority access to sales, exclusive partner deals, and much more.

With UNLI Flight Pass, guests can fly from AirAsia’s hubs in the Philippines to domestic destinations such as Caticlan (Boracay), Tagbilaran, Puerto Princesa, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, and many more.

Flights redeemed with the UNLI Flight Pass are subject to government taxes and fees, add ons, and other applicable charges. Terms and conditions apply.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.