AirAsia updates flight schedules until October 31

The airline urges guests to check the latest travel restrictions and advice of respective local and national governments before travelling, as policies may change frequently.

Meanwhile, with travel plans being fluid during the current pandemic, AirAsia offers enhanced flexibility options for guests to manage their flights.

AirAsia guests with flight bookings cancelled by the airline can now choose between the option of a Credit Account with a two-year validity period or make unlimited flight changes for flights departing up to 31 December 2020.

Options available for guests with flights bookings cancelled by the airline are detailed below:

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 31 December 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (2 years) from the issuance date. The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

Guests who have received a flight cancellation notice via email or SMS can use the airline’s AI chatbot AVA, on support.airasia.com or airasia.com to make their selection.

The above guest information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, guests are advised to refer to their respective booking agents for further assistance.

“While our customer support services, including AVA, are receiving a higher-than-usual volume of requests, we would like to assure all guests that we are doing everything that we can to assist. We hope guests could bear with us as we prioritise those with immediate flight departure needs first.”

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies.

AirAsia is closely monitoring the global health situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.