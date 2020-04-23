AirAsia utilizes aircraft to move cargo for COVID-19 operations

AirAsia has mounted at least six chartered cargo flights to Manila since last weekend in support of emergency response initiatives in the country.

Transported goods include over 600 boxes of Personal Protective Equipment amounting to over 3,000 kilograms from Shenzhen, China. Essential food items, such as tropical fish, were also brought to Manila amounting to nearly 5,000 kilograms from Bali, Indonesia.

AirAsia has directed its resources to transporting cargo in view of travel restrictions following the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, including other parts of the country.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “Air cargo is vital in the fight against COVID-19. We have been coordinating with our partners to ensure essential equipment and supplies reach their destinations, especially in areas that need it the most. These equipment and supplies are increasingly becoming critical as the demand for these surges.”

“AirAsia is proud of its cargo and logistics team, Teleport, who are part of the frontlines amidst this global health crisis and who ensure that time-sensitive materials like food and other products are transported without delay,” Isla added.

AirAsia Philippines’ aircraft have been maximized to carry cargo in its cabin, aside from its belly, in compliance with standards provided by relevant authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and Airbus.

Boxes of cargo were safely stowed in overhead compartments, as well as on and underneath passenger seats. Safety harnesses and nets were installed in the cabin to secure all cargo.

More special cargo flights are being arranged as required in coordination with various private and public organizations.

Teleport works closely with the airline arm of AirAsia to serve its cargo and logistics requirements.

For related concerns, Teleport may be reached at paa_cargo@airasia.com or teleportph@airsia.com. More information may also be viewed on teleport.asia.

AirAsia imposes strict standards for passenger and baggage carriage in compliance with local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organization.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.