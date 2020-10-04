Ajinomoto and GMA-7 launch “Eat Well, Live Well, Stay Well” web series

Maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle can be challenging these days, especially with the prolonged time spent at home. It forces Filipinos to revisit the way they keep their mind and body well, including their exercises, food consumption, and social interactions.

To help people adjust and thrive in the new normal, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) partnered with GMA-7 to launch Eat Well, Live Well. Stay Well, a five-part online health and lifestyle series hosted by Suzi Abrera. It aims to inspire Filipinos to lead a healthy lifestyle by inviting experts to offer practical tips and give delicious and nutritious recipes, as well as fitness routines that can be easily done at home. The series airs every Friday at 8:00 P.M., beginning September 18, 2020 via the GMA Public Affairs official Facebook page.

“Staying at home for an extended period of time can make it more difficult to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. Eat Well, Live Well. Stay Well hopes to improve Filipinos’ quality of life through simple adjustments at home that can yield the highest possible impact for their holistic health and wellness,” says Roann Co, APC General Manager of Marketing and Public Relations.

The digital series is part of APC’s Eat Well, Live Well. Stay Well campaign, which mirrors the brand’s commitment on addressing social issues related to health and well-being, food resources, and global sustainability. These causes are all part of the Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value, which aims to create and optimize economic and social value across Ajinomoto’s operational activities.

The pilot episode, which shared tips on how to build up fitness during the new normal, featured nutrition coach Jeaneth Aro and celebrity footballer James Younghusband. Younghusband demonstrated exercises that can be easily done at home even with limited space or without equipment. Meanwhile, Aro shared the important role of food and proper supplementation in maintaining good physical condition of the body.

The second episode, which talked about keeping a healthy diet during the pandemic, had lifestyle medicine specialist Dr. Dex Macalintal and APC’s in-house registered nutritionist dietician Deborah Sales. Macalintal explained that diet and food choices impact immunity and that food should be a health investment as it greatly affects one’s overall well-being. Sales also stressed the importance of planning meals guided by Pinggang Pinoy®, an easy-to-understand food guide developed by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) promoting the consumption of varied food items from Go, Grow, and Glow foods, in the right amount and proportions.

Three other episodes are set to air for the series. The third episode, scheduled on October 2, will feature Dr. Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa, Scientist II and Chief Science Research Specialist at the Department of Science and Technology – Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) and APC’s in-house nutritionist Christian Joseph Baluyot to discuss what parents need to know about stunting in children. On October 9, actress Marian Rivera will share how she adjusted her cooking and parenting style while staying at home. Finally on October 16, the series will give tips on how Filipinos can reduce sodium in their diet.

“At Ajinomoto, it has always been our commitment to contribute to the greater wellness of Filipinos, especially during these trying times. By providing the right information, diet, exercises, and tools, we want to show that leading a healthy lifestyle can be attainable despite the limitations of the new normal,” says Co.

Catch the next episodes of the Eat Well, Live Well. Stay Well web series at facebook.com/gmapublicaffairs/. All episodes are also available on the Cookmunity by Ajinomoto Philippines Facebook page at facebook.com/CookmunitybyAjinomotoPH.