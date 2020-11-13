New Zealand’s Alae release new House mix of ‘Frozen in LA’

Kiwi indie pop Act Alae are back with yet another funky sounding, Summer number: ‘Frozen in LA,’ right in time for the Southern Summer and it’s their fifth major release, following up their successful most recent EP release: ‘Lucy’s Mix Tape.’

Frozen in LA shows yet another musical side to Alae, who have infused their latest collection of singles with a heady blend of pop, served with a side order groove. Frozen in LA highlights Alex Farrell-Davey’s smooth yet funky vocals, which are underpinned by Marika Hodgeson on bass. Stay tuned for the funky House remix of the track, which is sure to get DJs spinning this groove either on Dancefloors or via Livetsream DJ sessions (depending on lockdown restrictions).

“‘Frozen in L.A’ is all about working hard and forgetting about the opinions of others. My internalisation of other’s thoughts of my music, has always limited what it is that I’ve thought I’m capable of as a musician and I’m so over limiting myself because of it. Ultimately, as individuals, we are in control of our journey and what it is that we can and can’t do. This song is about making that connection.” – Alex Farrell-Davey / Alae

While it’s been a challenging year for musicians and artists in the wake of Covid-19, Alae have continued to make their mark, consistently releasing tracks throughout the year. The band issued a second remix of Hit Me Where It Hurts with local hip-hop hero Kings and unleashed the radio smash hit Summer Thing in NZ, Australia and the U.S. This single hit the #1 spot on the Most Added Radioscope charts, Top 5 NZ Radio Airplay chart, debuted at #2 On the NZ Hot 40 singles chart and has been added to 1100+ playlists across Spotify and Apple Music alone. The video for Summer Thing is clocking in with over 61K views on YouTube since release.