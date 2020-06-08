Alec Benjamin releases debut album “These Two Windows”

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin releases his debut full-length studio album titled These Two Windows.

This highly anticipated debut features fan favorites and critically acclaimed singles such as “Oh My God,” “Demons,” and “Mind is a Prison” as well as other amazing tracks such as “The Book Of You And I,” “Match In the Rain,” “Jesus In LA,” “I’m Not A Cynic,” “Alamo,” “Must Have Been The Wind,” and “Just Like You.”

“Instead of telling stories, I took a look at myself. I thought about how it felt inside my head. The songs are more on-the-nose. Youll know what Im thinking, says Benjamin. There was stress. There was pressure. I thought about giving up. I didnt stop though. Im glad I didnt. I knew the message was too important to me,” Alec Baldwin shared.

With his current single Oh My God officially charting at Top 40 Radio, the prolific singer/songwriter is on an upward trajectory while amassing over 2 billion streams worldwide. The critically acclaimed artist is hailed as A Story Teller For The Next Generation by TIME Magazine. VMAN even notes, “his effortless articulation of his personal experiences and the dexterity with which he weaves those anecdotes into universal narratives makes him a standout star.”

In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin garnered an immense amount of support from other acclaimed musicians and friends, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract, and one of his biggest idols John Mayer, among many others.

Over the past year, the celebrated live performer traveled the world on tour selling out his biggest venues to date including massive headline shows across North America, Europe, and Asia. Benjamins new era of music follows his internationally acclaimed debut mixtape “Narrated For You,” which garnered over one million worldwide sales, and included critically acclaimed RIAA double platinum certified smash single “Let Me Down Slowly.”

This launched Benjamins breakthrough in the music industry. Benjamin also earned triple platinum certification in Canada; double platinum certification in Australia, Brazil, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands and Switzerland; a platinum certification in Belgium, Denmark, France, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, China and Korea; as well as a gold certification in Austria, Germany, Indonesia and Italy.

Alec Benjamin continued his momentum with “Jesus In LA” which was accompanied by a companion visual that has racked up over 10 million views.