WATCH: Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte and more in the new trailer for THE WILLOUGHBYS!

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Directed by: Kris Pearn

Written by: Kris Pearn & Mark Stanleigh

Based on: “The Willoughbys” by Lois Lowry

U.S. Voice Cast: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen and Ricky Gervais.

