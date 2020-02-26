All-Inclusive Easter Fun in the Sun at Tamassa Bel Ombre, Mauritius

Set in tropical gardens on white sandy beaches dotted with rustling coconut trees surrounded by a cobalt ocean, Tamassa Bel Ombre makes for an exotic Mauritian Easter getaway, perfect for the extended weekend. The all-inclusive Tamassa Easter Programme (from USD239++ in a standard room) promises a myriad of activities for the whole family. From energizing outdoor activities to keep adrenaline levels high to tranquil activities curated for guests looking to relax, there is something for everyone.

Little ones can expect a thrilling Meet & Greet session with the resort’s Easter Bunny before unleashing their creativity during a fun-filled Easter egg painting session at PLAY. Parents looking for vibrant Easter selfies can work up a post-workout glow with an energetic Zumba class at Jalsa or a dive into a refreshing water aerobics class at Crescent B.

For a healthy splash of all-inclusive fun over the long Easter weekend, guests of all ages can look forward to getting knee deep in foam with the dynamic Family Foam Party and enjoy heart-pumping Water Slide adventures for a remarkable adrenaline rush.

After working up an appetite, guests can recharge with a hearty BBQ lunch held at the picturesque Playa Beach featuring a live cocktail station and lobsters. Other culinary highlights include a delightful tea break at the B Bar before being entertained at an interactive chocolate workshop by Tamassa’s in-house chef.

Balance the excitement with a meaningful Wish Ceremony at the “Garden of Wishes”, indulge in a variety show at the band stage or soak in the euphoric beats at the Easter DJ Party on the dance floor.

Tamassa Bel Ombre offers the perfect escape for families in search of entertaining activities for the young and young at heart. With its all-inclusive concept, the resort caters to all ages and diverse preferences to ensure an unforgettable Easter fun in the sun for everyone.

