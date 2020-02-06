All systems go for the 27th Travel Tour Expo 2020 at SMX

The 27th PTAA Travel Tour Expo will take place as scheduled from February 7 to 9, at the SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, Philippines.

The PTAA assures the public that they will be strictly following safety guidelines as recommended by the Philippine Department of Health and the World Health Organization.

Prioritizing the safety of the staff and customers in light of the recent 2019-nCoV situation, TTE organizers have prepared precautionary measures for attendee reference.

There will be mandatory body temperature checks on all access points into the SMX Convention Center. Hand sanitizers/alcohol dispensers will be installed across the venue. Leaflets of advisory on how to avoid infection/contamination will be distributed, and a medical team will be on standby with an ambulance to assist in any medical situation or emergencies.

In its 27th year, PTAA’s travel tour expo is expected to be the biggest this year, with over 400 exhibitors and operators ranging from travel agencies and cruise liners to hotels and resorts, as well as insurance companies to ensure the safety of would-be travelers.

Event-exclusive deals are the big draw of the expo, with airlines companies and travel agencies alike offering tour packages and flights at jaw-dropping prices. Local and international lodgings and hotel accommodations will also be discounted at the event, as well as cruise liners from all over the world with affordable choices for romantic getaways.