All things new at The Grand Countdown to 2021

0 comment

Resorts World Manila’s (RWM) Grand Fiesta Manila is closing out the year strong with the Grand Countdown to 2021 virtual concert. Aptly dubbed, “New Year. New Hope. New Thrills.”, the virtual event brings an all new approach to the grandest new year countdown celebration in the Metro.

Co-artistic directors of Full House Theater Company, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Stuart Williams are working hand in hand to bring RWM’s premium concert-going experience to viewers at home.

The Grand Countdown to 2021 concert is drawing together the Philippine’s premiere musical acts, Jed Madela, Jona, and Morissette, along with Jon Santos to the Newport Performing Arts Theater, with special guest acts from the L.O.V.E. Project. The event will be hosted by Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio. Also, in true RWM fashion, big surprises await lucky ticket buyers!

Feel all new thrills from the live-streamed Holy Mass celebration at 6pm, to a unique live online entertainment experience, all the way up to the the most joyful counting down of the year’s final seconds.

Tickets to The Grand Countdown to 2021 are now available on KTX.ph

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Watch your favorite stars’ #MMFF2020 entries via UPSTREAM.ph

Team Orange 0 comments
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) festival organizers held a “MMFF Zoom Roadshow” with Pinoy celebrities to invite Filipinos from all over the world to watch this year’s line-up of…

Connectivity is the best gift this Christmas with Globe At Home WiFi

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
As Filipinos face a largely different Christmas season this year, it doesn’t mean that we celebrate the Yuletide season with less enthusiasm, hope and optimism. Despite the challenges of the…

Yara Philippines donates 99,000 masks to Philippine Red Cross

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Yara Asia, through Yara Fertilizers Philippines, Inc., donated 99,000 KN-95 masks to the Philippine Red Cross in support of the global fight against COVID-19. Through this donation, Yara aims to…

realme Philippines pays tribute to couriers in a heartwarming video

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, the country’s top 1 smartphone brand, pays tribute to all hardworking delivery staff and resilient Filipino workers in a touching video that shows a father’s sacrifices for his…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone