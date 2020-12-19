All things new at The Grand Countdown to 2021

Resorts World Manila’s (RWM) Grand Fiesta Manila is closing out the year strong with the Grand Countdown to 2021 virtual concert. Aptly dubbed, “New Year. New Hope. New Thrills.”, the virtual event brings an all new approach to the grandest new year countdown celebration in the Metro.

Co-artistic directors of Full House Theater Company, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Stuart Williams are working hand in hand to bring RWM’s premium concert-going experience to viewers at home.

The Grand Countdown to 2021 concert is drawing together the Philippine’s premiere musical acts, Jed Madela, Jona, and Morissette, along with Jon Santos to the Newport Performing Arts Theater, with special guest acts from the L.O.V.E. Project. The event will be hosted by Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio. Also, in true RWM fashion, big surprises await lucky ticket buyers!

Feel all new thrills from the live-streamed Holy Mass celebration at 6pm, to a unique live online entertainment experience, all the way up to the the most joyful counting down of the year’s final seconds.

Tickets to The Grand Countdown to 2021 are now available on KTX.ph