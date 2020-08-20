Alodia Gosiengfiao, foodpanda’s newest ambassador, shares gamer tips to have a GG experience

Work and play is particularly essential now that we spend more time at home. Thanks to online games, anyone can have a serious GG (good game) with family and friends without leaving the couch. Between deadlines at work, mapping out a daily schedule, and the need to beat a game record, this routine got us no time to cook. To keep the game going, you can count on foodpanda, the country’s on-demand delivery service, to be such a lifesaver when you are hungry or you need something in the grocery as all the food that you love and daily essentials are just a tap away. Take inspiration from cosplay royalty and gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao, the brand’s newest ambassador, to help you make the best choice today.

As a prominent female influencer is known for her gaming skills in Dota 2 and League of Legends, Alodia shares a few gamer tips and advice, “Have everything automated already– have your payment terms done all online so that in just a few clicks, you can get the food to you without bringing out your wallet. It’s very convenient if you are in the middle of a game or stream. I really love how convenient foodpanda is because my orders arrive after a game or two during my stream.” Considering this convenience, this is ultimately everything she needs when the day calls for a good meal, fast. “Just also allot a certain number of hours and always be aware of how much time you spend on gaming. Make sure it wouldn’t affect personal relationships negatively. Having a good balanced routine would be best,” she also added.

Whichever kind of gamer you are, whether you’re an almost pro or a casual spectator, foodpanda’s selection of food under Gamer Chow features Alodia’s favorite restaurants that you can order from with just one tap away. Equal parts tasty and easy to binge on while playing, enjoy her picks from chicken, pizza, burger, and fries, to every possible feel-good food that deserves a spot in your own restaurant rotation. The best part? foodpanda delivers food or goods in 25 minutes or less!

With insane deals that reach as much as 40% off from over 20,000 restaurants nationwide, this is the best time to stay in and order whether you’re a noob or celebrating a winning streak with just a tap away!