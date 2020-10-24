Amplify Your Home Theater Experience with OPPO’s Earphones, Debut TVs and Multiple Devices

These days, most of us are spending more time at home and thinking of better ways to make our experience at home more exciting than usual. While we used to go to our favorite malls to check out the latest movies with our family and friends, it might be the best time to invest in recreating the ultimate theater experience at home. From wide screens with a high definition display that capture the fine details of the moving picture, to an almost surround sound experience, there are many components that go into building a personal cinema.

Global smart device giant OPPO recently announced the launch of several IoT devices exclusively available in China, including OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones, OPPO TV S1 and OPPO TV R1 series, perfect to start a home cinema.

OPPO debuts two series of TVs

During this event OPPO debuted two series of TVs, the OPPO TV S1 and OPPO TV R1, available in three different models. The 65-inch OPPO TV S1 features a 4K QLED resolution Quantum Dot wide color gamut display. The NTSC 120% ultra-wide color gamut enables purer and more vibrant graphics and softer and smoother color transition. The ultimate 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR) ensure that sports and gaming graphics appear smoother and more natural.

In terms of acoustic performance of the TVs, OPPO partnered again with Dynaudio to deliver immersive cinematic sound quality. The OPPO TV S1 is equipped with eighteen stereo surround speakers with total power of up to 85W, supporting 5.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos.

OPPO TV R1 is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models equipped with a quad-core processor and high-speed Wi-Fi 6, offering users a new living room experience with the “instant-on” feature.

OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Redefine Sound

If you’re looking for a more immersive audio experience while watching on your laptop or other smart devices, look no further than the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Redefine Sound. Created in partnership with leading global Hi-Fi brand Dynaudio, the earphones were tuned by Daniel Emonts, Chief Acoustic Specialist of Dynaudio A/S, who is the acoustic designer of several Dynaudio award-winning speakers. Powered by an exclusive DBEE 3.0 acoustic system and featuring an innovative acoustic structural design, the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones are capable of reproducing the rich, precise texture of music with Hi-Fi-quality while delivering balanced and natural sound — the ingredients perfect to tune out your surroundings while immersing in a new movie.

Additionally, the earphones’ noise cancelling function works across all scenarios and features ANC dual active noise cancellation, multi-level noise reduction management and natural communication while in transparency mode. The earphones also support triple microphone call noise cancellation and wireless charging.

Apart from the TVs and the wireless earphones, OPPO launched its first round dial smartwatch OPPO Watch RX and an updated ColorOS Watch 1.5 with new dials, sports modes, and a variety of apps, perfect to stay in touch even when you’re watching a movie.

OPPO takes “One More Step” towards a more connected future

With the deployment of 5G and AI technologies around the world, OPPO is accelerating into the era of the Internet of Things, where the demand for the capacity of interaction amongst devices is surging. As a world-leading technology brand, OPPO has long been more than just a phone maker; it has shifted its long-term focus to create a new IoT ecosystem.

Going forward, OPPO will focus on three key application scenarios: Personal Entertainment; Home appliance & Furnishing; and Sports & Health; and will gradually build up its IoT product lineup around these themes.

OPPO first announced its IoT strategy at OPPO INNO DAY 2019, when it proposed focusing on core entry-level products and establishing an open IoT ecosystem. OPPO is now beginning to take “One More Step” in creating that impactful ecosystem through building integrated application scenarios, improving smart experiences, and cooperating with partners. Aiming to enable consumers to enjoy a seamless, wonderful smart life with a human touch, OPPO integrates ubiquitous connectivity with cutting-edge technologies and brings in more partners from around the globe to co-create a new intelligent experience integrating software and hardware.