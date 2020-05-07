“Ang Huling El Bimbo, The Musical” streams for FREE on ABS-CBN Facebook, YouTube

Filipinos get a heavy dose of nostalgia through music this coming weekend as “Ang Huling El Bimbo, The Musical” streams on ABS-CBN’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from Friday (May 8) to Saturday (May 9), for free.

ABS-CBN partnered with Resorts World Manila and Full House Theater Manila to bring back the hit rock concert musical that brings to life the music of the iconic Pinoy band Eraserheads, this time to help raise funds for ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign, which aids Filipinos whose livelihood were greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

First premiered in 2018, “Ang Huling El Bimbo, The Musical” staged more than 100 successful shows in Resort World Manila. It revolves around the story of four friends whose journey tackles pressing and timely issues today.

Some of the songs featured in the show include “Minsan (“Once”), “With a Smile,” Ligaya (“Joy”), and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

