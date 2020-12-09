AOC Masters – VALORANT enters Grand Finals on December 11

0 comment

TheAOC Masters TournamentVALORANT, AOC has entered its final stage and has drawn teams across Asia, with entrants from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, pitting their skills against each other for the right to be called the grand champion.

To battle to success in this competitive tournament, gamers will need to exploit every advantage to beat the competition, and fast, lag-free models from AOC’s G2 and Agon monitor lines designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, and give players a competitive edge.

The Grand Finals will be from December 11 to 13, 2020, and will be broadcasted on the following channels.

Thailand

  • Thai – https://www.facebook.com/AOCTH/
  • Thai – https://www.facebook.com/MineskiTH/
  • Thai – https://www.twitch.tv/mineskitv_th

Hong Kong

  • English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCHK
    Philippines
  • English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCPHIL

Indonesia

  • English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCIND
  • Bahasa – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUw4nCeLHdp3-OQoE9-CBBA

Malaysia

  • English – https://www.facebook.com/aocmalaysia/
  • English – https://web.facebook.com/TheGamePlann/

Singapore

  • English – https://web.facebook.com/AOCSG/
  • English – https://web.facebook.com/TheGamePlann/

Taiwan

  • Mandarin – https://www.facebook.com/AOCTW
  • Mandarin-https://www.twitch.tv/4gamers_01

Asia Pacific

  • English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCMonitorAsiaPacific

Squads wasted no time in signing up for Riot Games’ hottest entrant in the world of esports, VALORANT. VALORANT’s slick design as a deeply tactical FPS has led to its meteoric rise on Twitch. AOC gaming monitors, designed for battle, provide a perfect, fully immersive viewing experience and competitive functions designed to help you win with high-end specs. AOC provides a full line-up of monitors from which customers can choose.

By hosting the online tournament, AOC, the world’s leading gaming monitor provider, is repaying its customers’ devotion by delivering a legendary tournament where play, watch and win is the name of the game garnering viewers in the spirit of a unified global gaming community.

AOC called on prospective VALORANT players and their teams from across the region last September and October to be part of the action in the qualifying rounds. November saw the action shift into the exciting group phases where even underdogs pulled the rug from heavily-favored squads with teams who communicated well thrived despite budget battle loadouts.

The tournament also sees participation from professional squads across Southeast Asia such as Thailand’s Attack All Around and MiTH.Attitude, Indonesia’s Alter Ego, Philippines’ BREN Esports, Malaysia’s TODAK and Kingsmen, Singapore’s Team SMG, and Taiwan’s ahq eSports Club.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Get a FREE pizza with advance holiday orders from Yellow Cab

Team Orange 0 comments
Celebrating the upcoming holidays should be fun and exciting, so skip the stress and jump ahead of the line when you order in advance at Yellow Cab. Get the festivities…

Doña Elena Olive Oil introduces its latest look

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The nourishment that we’re craving right now is all about healthy, affordable, and easy to create home-cooked meals. And why not? In this period of the new normal, most people…

Celebrate the season at the privacy of your space or wherever

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
‘Tis the season to be grateful, share best-loved goodies and all-time holiday favourites as thoughtful little gifts to family and friends. Novotel Manila Araneta City brings cheerful and delicious tidings…

Fresh Kaspersky study unmasks how “Digital Reputation” affects individuals and enterprises alike

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Do you have an anonymous account online? The latest survey conducted by global cybersecurity company Kaspersky confirms that you are not alone. More than 3-in-10 users in Asia Pacific (APAC)…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone