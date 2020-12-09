AOC Masters – VALORANT enters Grand Finals on December 11

TheAOC Masters Tournament – VALORANT, AOC has entered its final stage and has drawn teams across Asia, with entrants from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, pitting their skills against each other for the right to be called the grand champion.

To battle to success in this competitive tournament, gamers will need to exploit every advantage to beat the competition, and fast, lag-free models from AOC’s G2 and Agon monitor lines designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, and give players a competitive edge.

The Grand Finals will be from December 11 to 13, 2020, and will be broadcasted on the following channels.

Thailand

Thai – https://www.facebook.com/AOCTH/

Thai – https://www.facebook.com/MineskiTH/

Thai – https://www.twitch.tv/mineskitv_th

Hong Kong

English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCHK

Philippines

Philippines English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCPHIL

Indonesia

English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCIND

Bahasa – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUw4nCeLHdp3-OQoE9-CBBA

Malaysia

English – https://www.facebook.com/aocmalaysia/

English – https://web.facebook.com/TheGamePlann/

Singapore

English – https://web.facebook.com/AOCSG/

English – https://web.facebook.com/TheGamePlann/

Taiwan

Mandarin – https://www.facebook.com/AOCTW

Mandarin-https://www.twitch.tv/4gamers_01

Asia Pacific

English – https://www.facebook.com/AOCMonitorAsiaPacific

Squads wasted no time in signing up for Riot Games’ hottest entrant in the world of esports, VALORANT. VALORANT’s slick design as a deeply tactical FPS has led to its meteoric rise on Twitch. AOC gaming monitors, designed for battle, provide a perfect, fully immersive viewing experience and competitive functions designed to help you win with high-end specs. AOC provides a full line-up of monitors from which customers can choose.

By hosting the online tournament, AOC, the world’s leading gaming monitor provider, is repaying its customers’ devotion by delivering a legendary tournament where play, watch and win is the name of the game garnering viewers in the spirit of a unified global gaming community.

AOC called on prospective VALORANT players and their teams from across the region last September and October to be part of the action in the qualifying rounds. November saw the action shift into the exciting group phases where even underdogs pulled the rug from heavily-favored squads with teams who communicated well thrived despite budget battle loadouts.

The tournament also sees participation from professional squads across Southeast Asia such as Thailand’s Attack All Around and MiTH.Attitude, Indonesia’s Alter Ego, Philippines’ BREN Esports, Malaysia’s TODAK and Kingsmen, Singapore’s Team SMG, and Taiwan’s ahq eSports Club.