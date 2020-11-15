Araneta City brings holiday cheer online with much-awaited giant Christmas tree lighting

The Holiday season gets brighter as Araneta City and some of your favorite stars join together – virtually this time around – to light up the iconic Giant Christmas Tree at the City of Firsts on November 14, Saturday.

This much-anticipated Christmas tradition, now on its 39th year, is bringing some holiday cheer far and wide with Araneta City’s holiday theme “Comfort and Joys at the City of Firsts.”

“We understand how the pandemic has affected everything, including the way we’ll welcome and celebrate Christmas. We want to offer a holiday comfort to the public in the safety of either our stores or their homes. And through this virtual Christmas tree lighting, we are looking forward to giving joy and hope this season,” according to Marjorie Go, AVP for Marketing of Araneta City.

The event was livestreamed for the first-time on YouTube and Facebook. It was hosted by singer Anna Ramsey for the pre-event program, and TV host Robi Domingo for the main program.

Gracing the event were Tawag ng Tanghalan champion Janine Berdin, The Voice Teens alum Jeremy Glinoga, and box-office star Vice Ganda who virtually performed and joined the tree lighting ceremony. Araneta City also partnered with Coke Studios in bringing indie band December Avenue to set the Christmas mood in the virtual event.

Lucky netizens who tuned in to the entire program won an entertainment showcase, Noche Buena packages, and other exciting prizes that will surely make Christmas merrier!

“Though the tree lighting event is going digital this year as a safety precaution, the public is still free to visit the giant Christmas Tree at the Times Square Food Park along General Roxas Avenue anytime this season for holiday snaps and selfies,” Go said.

The virtual Araneta City Giant Christmas Tree lighting was brought to us by Coca-Cola, Coke Studio, Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdog, Manila Bulletin, Business Mirror, Philippines Graphic, Pilipino Mirror, Novotel Manila Araneta City, Purefoods Fiesta Ham, Magnolia Quezon del Bola, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dairy Queen.