Araneta City celebrates Independence Day; Independence Day events launched to inspire and provide hope amid COVID-19 crisis

This Independence Day, Araneta City is launching a series of programs and initiatives that aim to help, inspire, and provide hope amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“We know that these past few months have been very difficult for many Filipinos, and this Independence Day we hope to empower people to help and inspire others,” Marjorie Go, Assistant Vice President for Marketing of Araneta City, said.

One of the highlights of Araneta City’s Independence Day celebration is a shadow show headlined by Asia’s Got Talent finalist Shadow Ace on June 12. The shadow show will pay tribute to our heroic frontliners who are leading the battle against COVID-19 and will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Araneta City. Another tribute to our frontliners is a timelapse painting by a Gateway Gallery Artist that will be uploaded also on Facebook on June 10.

Araneta City will also give their own frontliners a few treats from Coca-Cola in celebration of Independence Day. This is Araneta City’s way of showing their appreciation for the dedication and passion of their frontliners.

Meanwhile, to help small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) that have been impacted by the declaration of strict quarantine measures, there is an all-Filipino food virtual bazaar through Facebook where customers can have some of the treats they pick delivered straight to their homes. The event started last Monday, June 8. Araneta City will also run a digital promotion for 10 small businesses to give them a boost.

Araneta City is also running a digital promo to help some modern-day heroes. Netizens can nominate someone that embodies heroism by posting a photo of their hero and writing a short caption explaining why they deserve to be honored, and then posting it and tagging Araneta City on social media. The chosen hero will be given a brand new bike by Araneta City.

“We are inspired by everyday Filipinos who have stepped up amid this crisis. Through these activities we are highlighting these inspiring people and businesses and we are showcasing their heroism,” Go said.