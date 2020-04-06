Araneta City enforces social distancing in Farmers Market

Farmers Market in Araneta City is arguably the best wet market in Metro Manila for those who want the freshest meat, seafood and other food products for their cooking needs.

With the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) directive to arrest the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Araneta City has rolled out strict measures to ensure a safe environment for both the customers and lessees at Farmers Market.

The Araneta City management has installed “X” floor markings, both at the McArthur and Center Avenue entrances, which customers have to stand on to keep a three feet distance from the other customers when falling in line before entering the market. This procedure will be enforced until the pandemic is over.

In addition, guards at both entrances are equipped with face masks and face shields to protect themselves from potential exposure to the virus. The security personnel are also provided with temperature scanners to check if a person is sick, as well as spray bottles of alcohol for disinfecting customers.

For increased protection of everyone, individuals who have body temperatures of 37.6 °C and above are prohibited from entering the market. Customers are advised to wear face masks not only for their safety but for the safety of others.

Inside the market, the management has dispatched roving security personnel with megaphones to remind customers to remain at a safe distance from each other as much as possible while doing their shopping. The proprietors have also been briefed as to how they can minimize their physical interaction with customers.

Farmers Market in Araneta City is open daily from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM, making available the freshest products sourced from the best farms all over the country.