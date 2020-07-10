Araneta City’s J. Amado Araneta Foundation Launches #ResilientPinoy

If there is one realization during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the fact that the struggle is real – especially for businesses. There are those in the micro, small, and medium (MSM) scale industries who are not as well-resourced as those who are in large businesses.

With an invisible culprit, the environment has suddenly changed, and the norms were shaken. There are those who hit the bottom and quit, those who found new opportunities, and those who are resilient enough and bounced back. This is their story. This is why #ResilientPinoy was born.

J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social responsibility arm of Araneta City, envisions #ResilientPinoy to be an online guide for MSM enterprises, and to be shared with the rest of the business world to help those who intend to get on their toes and run their businesses efficiently soon. Interspersed with helpful information, #ResilientPinoy will feature human interest stories of resilience and recovery.

The information will help businesses answer the following questions:

1. How can I navigate through the crisis to emerge stronger?

2. How can I use my learnings through this experience to win in the new world?

The stories in JAAF’s #ResilientPinoy will feature spirited Pinoy entrepreneurs’ inspiring tales of staying relevant, being tough, and going on with business at this time of the new normal.

JAAF’s #ResilientPinoy comes out every Tuesday in the digital pages of J. Amado Araneta Foundation.

