Araneta City’s JAAF Assists “Crops for Creatives” in Roxas City

J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social development arm of Araneta City, supports Roxas City’s CROPS FOR CREATIVES – a local-farmer-driven food security outreach program intended to support artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Sackbags containing local produce bought from small-scale farmers were distributed to members of the arts and entertainment community. Items include vegetables from Bolo vegetable farms, rice from Gabu-an, and dried fish from Dumolog.

CROPS FOR CREATIVES is a concerted effort of the Roxas City government, Ang Panublion Museum, Gerry Roxas Foundation, Hublag Foundation, with the support of J. Amado Araneta Foundation.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

