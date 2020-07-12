Araneta City’s JAAF Assists “Crops for Creatives” in Roxas City

J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social development arm of Araneta City, supports Roxas City’s CROPS FOR CREATIVES – a local-farmer-driven food security outreach program intended to support artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Sackbags containing local produce bought from small-scale farmers were distributed to members of the arts and entertainment community. Items include vegetables from Bolo vegetable farms, rice from Gabu-an, and dried fish from Dumolog.

CROPS FOR CREATIVES is a concerted effort of the Roxas City government, Ang Panublion Museum, Gerry Roxas Foundation, Hublag Foundation, with the support of J. Amado Araneta Foundation.