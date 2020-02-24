The Araneta City joins the 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival

0 comment

Araneta City is one with the Department of Tourism (DOT) in celebrating the 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival for the entire month of March.

The City of Firsts joins a long list of business groups that signed up for this nationwide festival, which will be implemented in the country for the first time this year.

From March 1-31, patrons and shoppers can enjoy discounts and special offers from select stores located in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza.
To join, one needs to register in the concierge of any of these malls by presenting a local or foreign passport. Upon registration, one will get exclusive gift vouchers that can be used at any participating establishment within Araneta City.

Araneta City believes in the government’s goal of promoting the Philippines as a fun, unique, and affordable shopping destination for both locals and foreigners.

In 2019, Araneta City was declared by the tourism office of Quezon City as a premier tourism district through City Ordinance 2796-2018. This commendation is the result of the City of Firsts’ more than 6 decades of being a catalytic area for business developments, premier lifestyle destination, haven for sports and entertainment, and tourism in Quezon City.

A pioneer commercial district, Araneta City is home to historic sports and entertainment venues such as the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the New Frontier Theater. It also gave rise to the multi-awarded Gateway Mall, the iconic Ali Mall, the bustling multi-billion PEZA-accredited Cyberpark, and many more.
Take part and enjoy the country’s first nationwide shopping festival, only at the City of Firsts – Araneta City.

