Araneta City offers help to community during COVID-19 crisis

Araneta City believes in the power of bayanihan as the whole nation faces the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why Araneta City is extending a helping hand to our fellow Filipinos and provide relief in these trying times.

Araneta Cityis reaching out to its immediate community, Barangay Socorro in Quezon City, by offering assistance to residents who are struggling due to the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). They will turn over food packs to the barangay to supplement its initiatives for indigent families in the community.

Araneta City is also supporting the local government in its initiatives to remedy the situation. Its social development arm, the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF) has pledged to donate test kits that would provide additional support to the operations of the Quezon City General Hospital. This will assist in the speedy diagnosis of cases in the city.

Araneta City have also launched the #TogetherWeHeal Donation Drive in coordination with JAAF. They are hosting this donation drive for interested donors who would like to help families in Metro Manila who are affected by the health crisis.

This donation drive is supported by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BPCI) and Ticketnet. Details on how to take part in this initiative may be found at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Araneta City is committed to looking after the welfare of each other as we all brace the threats of COVID-19. They are confident that together, #TogetherWeHeal and united we can get through this challenge.