Araneta City’s response during the COVID period

Amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) that is currently in effect in Luzon, Araneta City has implemented several programs that will help our employees, tenants, and our community in these trying times.

Araneta City advanced last week its employees’ salary for the end of March and will continue to pay through the end of the ECQ on April 14. Sick or Vacation Leave credits will remain intact regardless of whether they are able to work from home. Employees who need to come on site are provided with assistance such as hazard pay, food, and temporary accommodation. Also, everyone will be given half of their 13th month pay in advance instead of the usual mid-year schedule.

Meanwhile, to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 to our retail tenant-partners as well as their employees, we are waiving the rent of all retail tenant-partners that are prevented to open for business because of the ECQ. We are hoping that the waiver will enable our tenant partners to attend to their own needs, especially those of their employees.

Araneta City is also extending help to our immediate community in Quezon City by donating food packs to neighboring families affected by the ECQ. Later on, we will launch the #TogetherWeHeal Donation Drive in coordination with the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF) to help more indigent families in Metro Manila who are displaced or affected by the health crisis. Also, JAAF has pledged to donate test kits that would provide additional support to the operations of the Quezon City General Hospital to assist our government in the speedy diagnosis of cases.