Araneta City tops off the country’s first ever ibis Styles Hotel

Araneta City, the City of Firsts, officially welcomes the first ibis Hotel brand in the country with a ceremonial topping-off of the ibis Styles Hotel on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The ibis Hotel brand was developed by the international hospitality company Accor, based in France, as an affordable yet creative brand for both leisure and business travelers. The Araneta Group brings the brand to the Philippines via a 15-storey hotel along General Roxas Avenue, one of the latest additions to Araneta City’s growing offerings.

Present at the topping off ceremony were Araneta City’s management consultant Mr. Rowell Recinto, principal design consultant Arch. Sudhakar Thakurdesai, Megawide Construction Corporation Chairman and CEO Engr. Edgar Saavedra, AVP for Operations Engr. Romeo Furigay, and Deputy Head for Construction Engr. Frederick Tan. Representing Accor were Mr. Emmanuel Marion, Vice President of Operations for Midscale & Economy Brands in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines and the Maldives and Mr. Roger Huet, Director of Design & Technical Services for South East and North Asia.

Binibining Pilipinas – Megawide 2019 and Miss International 2019 Finalist Patch Magtanong graced the ceremony, along with Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, Binibining Pilipinas – Intercontinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao, and Binibining Pilipinas – Grand International 2019 Aya Abesamis.

Quality accommodation and comfort

The ibis Styles Hotel promises to offer an eclectic atmosphere with warm service in a unique design environment that will match the fast-paced and demanding lifestyle of an on-the-go traveler.

The ibis Styles Hotel will house 286 comfortable and spacious rooms, with 22 guestrooms available per floor. Each of these rooms will treat travelers with ibis Styles’ signature and relaxing Sweet Bed, a trademark of the ibis brand.

The Hotel will also provide six function rooms to cater for meetings and online conferences.

An overhanging pool, furnished with a glass bottom, will be the highlight of the roof deck bar overlooking the Metro Manila skyline. Facing west, the pool will provide a unique view of Manila Bay’s pristine sunset.

The ibis Styles Hotel will have an all-day dining restaurant and patisserie which will be connected to The New Gateway.

This dining area will also serve as an alternative meeting place or workplace, giving clients an additional spacious area with comfortable seating and atmosphere. The space will serve as a hub for dining, relaxation, socialization, and working – all in one place.

All of the amenities in the ibis Styles Hotel will be powered by fast and reliable 5G Wi-Fi technology to meet the demands of travelers.

World-class with local flare

Consistent with its design philosophy, the ibis Styles Hotel in Araneta City will display individuality and stylish comfort reflecting the soul and heritage of its location.

A stone-throw away from the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum, the property will showcase the legacy of the country’s sports and entertainment Mecca. Interiors of the hotel will feature designs based on historical events in the coliseum such as the 1975 Thrilla in Manila, Binibining Pilipinas pageants, and some unforgettable sports and music events.

The ibis Styles Hotel will be constructed above the much-awaited expansion of the Gateway Mall, the New Gateway.

It will be conveniently accessible from the metropolis’ main road arteries EDSA, Aurora Boulevard, and P. Tuazon Boulevard in Quezon City.

The ibis Styles Hotel is an exciting addition to the reinvigoration of the Araneta City. Together with The New Gateway, it is the latest addition to the Gateway area that currently features the Novotel Hotel, the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Gateway Tower Building, and the Parking Garage South Building.

All strategically situated within the Gateway Square, these six structures will be interconnected with other developments in the Araneta City via skybridges and pedestrian malls to offer a complete urban experience – lodging, parking, shopping, dining, and entertainment.