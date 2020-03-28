ABS-CBN delivers first P100M worth of goods to LGUs for Filipinos affected by quarantine

Some 200,000 families all over Metro Manila will soon receive food and basic necessities after ABS-CBN turns over the first P100 million worth of food and products purchased using donations to the network’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” campaign to 16 local government units (LGU) this weekend.

The goods will be repacked and delivered by the LGUs to homes of Filipinos who are unable to make a living while the nation’s capital is under enhanced community quarantine.

The P100 million is part of the P285.3 million raised by ABS-CBN as of March 26, in cash donations and pledges, to help people who have lost their sources of income or livelihood due to the quarantine implemented by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Kapamilya network expresses its gratitude to all donors from all over the world, as well as the private corporations that ensured stocks of their products for “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig.” These items include rice, canned goods, noodles, biscuits, milk, coffee, shampoo, soap, detergent, and vitamins.

Also playing a key role in this multi-sectoral initiative are the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and logistics companies Air 21 and Entrego, which deliver the items from ABS-CBN warehouses to the different LGUs.

Millions of donations poured in during ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: At-Home Together Concert” last March 22 where over 100 Kapamilya artists performed from their own homes, shared words of support and encouragement for our frontliners, and urged the public to help our less-fortunate Kapamilyas. The digital fund-raising concert was streamed on iWant and other ABS-CBN platforms online and aired live on ABS-CBN, S+A, ANC, MYX, DZMM TeleRadyo, DZMM Radyo Patrol 630, MOR 101.9, and on The Filipino Channel (TFC) for those abroad.

ABS-CBN continues to call on the public and the private sector for donations as it aims to also reach localities outside Metro Manila, where more Filipinos are in need of help.

Those who would like to donate may deposit to ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.-Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts: BPI peso account 3051-11-55-88, Metrobank peso account 636-3-636-08808-1, PNB peso account 1263-7000-4128, BDO peso account 0039301-14199, and BDO dollar account 1039300-81622.