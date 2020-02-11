ARTE POVERA: Italian Landscape highlights art movement that shaped contemporary art

The Italian Embassy of the Philippines, in partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Manila and the Security Bank Corporation introduced ARTE POVERA: Italian Landscape. This art exhibit, which is being shown for the first time in Asia, will run from February 10 to April 30, 2020 at the Tall Galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila.

Arte Povera: Italian Landscape is arguably one of the most important art movements to come out of Italy. It started around the 1960s and lasted through the 70s. It attempted to break down the rules of traditional art by redefining its “purpose” through engaging its audience in highly experimental ways. This included fascinating studies of using unprocessed materials to refer to the emergence of consumer culture. By reflecting the socio-political life of Italians at the time, Arte Povera inevitably changed the way society viewed art. Art was no longer a bystander of its time; it could be used as a tool to generate dialogue. What was considered “beautiful” was no longer caged in what was “perfection”, but what was happening at the present time. It is inevitable, then, that such a powerful movement shaped what contemporary art is.

The exhibit is curated by Danilo Eccher, a highly respected Italian art critic and curator who has served as director for several cultural institutions since 1989, including Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome, among others.

To learn more about Arte Povera, visit Metropolitan Museum of Manila website. Also, located at BSP Complex, Roxas Blvd, Malate, Manila, Metro Manila.