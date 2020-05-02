August Wahh drops soulful new single “Elated”

Following her first solo release, Know What I Want last December 2019, August Wahh returns with a triumphant new single that is steeped in sophisticated warmth.

Elated navigates the nuances of carrying on with life with a recovered sense of identity and purpose. “I wrote Elated as a reminder to myself and to others that no matter what you’ve been through, the goal is to rise above situations that made you feel small – by accepting where you’ve been and the journey youre on, even if you don’t know where you’re going,” the neo-soul singer-songwriter shares. “It’s a reminder to own yourself and live life to the fullest.”

With crwns suave beats and jazzy sonic touches, August Wahh’s Elated makes a great case for both easy casual listening and soulful rumination. “The song was basically written on the spot,” the Sahara singer says. “crwn had a beat he played, and I wrote along it. On the same day, we recorded Elated.

 

As accidental magic goes, the spur-of-the-moment recording birthed an empowerment anthem that finds refuge on timelessness and global appeal.

At a time when some of her contemporaries have chosen to embrace conventional approaches to songwriting, August Wahh channels her energy towards promoting self-worth as part of her personal mantra. She asks rhetorically “does it matter where I go?” while also guaranteeing to own every decision she makes, tackling the age-old question with emotional openness and introspection.

August Wahh’s new single Elated is now available for streaming in all digital platforms worldwide.

