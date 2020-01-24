Auspicious and Delicious Chinese New Year at Novotel Manila Araneta City

XIN NIAN KUAI LE!

Celebrate the first Chinese New Year of the decade at Novotel Manila Araneta City with traditional ceremonies and novel treats while enjoying sumptuous Chinese feasts.

According to Chinese astrology, the Rat is the first among the 12 animals signs. This signifies that this 2020 is the beginning of a new cycle of energy for everyone bringing a new year of prosperity.

On January 25, welcoming luck into the hotel is a dragon dance that will go around the prosperity tree by the main lobby.

Chinese-inspired gourmet rice bowls with choices of Beef and Broccoli, Steamed Spareribs and Sweet and Sour Fish fillet are available 24/7 at the Gourmet Bar by Novotel for only Php 425 nett per bowl. While two additional gelato flavors of Black Sesame and Red Bean can be enjoyed by the scoop at Indulge Gelato.

For a more opulent celebration, Food Exchange Manila is ready to serve you with delectable traditional Chinese dishes from January 24 to 26 that will include seafood hot and sour soup, mandarin beef salad, roasted duck, fried whole fish snapper, suckling pig or lechon, yang chow fried rice, and favorite assorted dim sums such as hakaw, chicken feet and kutchay dumplings for only Php 1,588 for lunch and Php 1,688 for dinner.

“Staycationers” may also enjoy a fun and relaxing time at Gateway Cinemas for two for free when you book an overnight stay starting at PHP 5,700 nett from January 17 to February 29, 2020.

For more information, call (02) 8990 7888.