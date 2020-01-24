Auspicious and Delicious Chinese New Year at Novotel Manila Araneta City

0 comment

XIN NIAN KUAI LE!

Celebrate the first Chinese New Year of the decade at Novotel Manila Araneta City with traditional ceremonies and novel treats while enjoying sumptuous Chinese feasts.

According to Chinese astrology, the Rat is the first among the 12 animals signs. This signifies that this 2020 is the beginning of a new cycle of energy for everyone bringing a new year of prosperity.

On January 25, welcoming luck into the hotel is a dragon dance that will go around the prosperity tree by the main lobby.

Chinese-inspired gourmet rice bowls with choices of Beef and Broccoli, Steamed Spareribs and Sweet and Sour Fish fillet are available 24/7 at the Gourmet Bar by Novotel for only Php 425 nett per bowl. While two additional gelato flavors of Black Sesame and Red Bean can be enjoyed by the scoop at Indulge Gelato.

For a more opulent celebration, Food Exchange Manila is ready to serve you with delectable traditional Chinese dishes from January 24 to 26 that will include seafood hot and sour soup, mandarin beef salad, roasted duck, fried whole fish snapper, suckling pig or lechon, yang chow fried rice, and favorite assorted dim sums such as hakaw, chicken feet and kutchay dumplings for only Php 1,588 for lunch and Php 1,688 for dinner.

“Staycationers” may also enjoy a fun and relaxing time at Gateway Cinemas for two for free when you book an overnight stay starting at PHP 5,700 nett from January 17 to February 29, 2020.

For more information, call (02) 8990 7888.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Realme Philippines to set a new standard of value with the realme 5i launch on January 29

Team Orange 0 comments
Fastest-growing smartphone brand Realme Philippines offers tech-savvy, cost-conscious Filipinos another device that brings real smartphone value without the high price tag – the realme 5i! The quad-camera value hero will…

Battle for Music Begins with the “Trolls World Tour” Trailer

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Their world is about to get a whole lot bigger, and a whole lot louder. Watch the trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s musical adventure Trolls World Tour — in Philippine cinemas…

City of Dreams Manila Stages Chinese New Year Festivities featuring Nyoy Volante and Jinky Vidal at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on January 25 & 26

Team Orange 0 comments Events
City of Dreams Manila extends its festive Chinese New Year celebration to the neighboring Ayala Malls Manila Bay with unparalleled entertainment and sumptuous offerings to augur a joyful and prosperous…

Team up with AOC to escape into the world of comedic action in Twentieth Century Fox’s “Spies in Disguise”

Team Orange 0 comments Events
AOC, an innovative leader in display technology, has teamed up with the global entertainment powerhouse, Twentieth Century Fox, to become the official monitor partner of the new film “Spies in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone