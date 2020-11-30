AVA, AirAsia’s multilingual virtual Allstar, serving you through 2020 and beyond

Back in March, the number of queries skyrocketed to 11.2 million following the announcement of the airline’s fleet hibernation. By this time, the entire live agent team was in overdrive trying to manage the number of complicated queries passing through to them in full force, and a call was sent for reinforcements.

Through an internal shoutout calling for volunteers from our global Allstars network (AirAsia’s employees), 1,500 of them answered. Consisting of mostly cabin crew and pilots who found themselves suddenly grounded, our Allstars willingly stepped up to assist our guests, and lightened the load on our Customer Happiness team.

“At AirAsia, low fares doesn’t mean less service and we have remained guest obsessed throughout this crisis. We’re incredibly proud of our Allstars from other business functions who have volunteered their time to support our guests during these difficult times,” said Adam Geneave, AirAsia’s Chief Customer Happiness Officer.

AVA is always getting smarter

Continual improvement is one of our core values. With the huge volume of guest queries that AVA had to face in recent times, we acknowledge that there are still a lot of improvements to be made. Our dedicated team of in-house developers have been working day and night on improving AVA and we appreciate all the constructive comments and sound suggestions made by our guests on social media and our complaint channels.

AVA has been a great addition, but she is still learning and becoming smarter – over time, and by handling different types of queries, AVA is continuously developing skills to serve our guests more effectively and efficiently. Just like our Allstars, she has been embedded with our ‘guest-obsessed’ value.

However, where AVA might still fall short, hundreds of our live agents are available 24/7 to serve our guests.

In the meantime, we have developed a series of bite-sized educational videos to share just how easy it is to make a request or query using AVA, and we hope that these will be useful for your interaction with our beloved AVA. [Watch the videos here!]

The future of AVA

To keep up with the times, the omni-channel AVA has recently joined WhatsApp to make it easier for our guests to contact her. This also allows us to tap into the wide user base of the popular messaging application, complementing the existing channels of airasia.com, support.airasia.com, Facebook Messenger and Wechat. Soon, we hope to introduce AVA to users on other equally popular platforms like Twitter DM, Line and Viber too!

We are also looking at enhancements like the Single-Sign-On (SSO) capability for AVA, where our guests will only need to log on to their BIG Member account in their respective devices once, for AVA to immediately recognise their name, flight bookings and other details in the future.

This will add greater convenience for our guests as AVA will be able to instantly retrieve necessary information required for most of their requests once logged in, cutting down time and current processes where they might be asked for flight booking numbers or other information each time.

In the near future, if a guest has an urgent requirement such as a flight that has been retimed, cancelled, or delayed, AVA will also be able to recognise it quickly (through the integration with AirAsia’s flight status system) and immediately offer any service options available for the guests the same time that they reach out to AVA.

The AVA-zing factor

There is no denying that air travel as we know it, has now changed.

Airlines world over are still struggling, but as one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Asia, AirAsia is well-positioned to weather this crisis and recover faster than many others as we have a solid foundation: low-cost base, well-established flight network, extensive experience in providing great fares at great value and delivering an amazing flying experience for our guests – and now we have a virtual Allstar who can help us manage millions of guest queries instantly, with more potential waiting to be unlocked!

As AirAsia returns to the skies domestically and gears up for international border reopenings, we wish to thank all 600 million guests who have flown with us, including millions of first time flyers, for their continuous support as we navigate through these extreme and very difficult times.