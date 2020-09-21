Avid Liongoren’s animation film Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is set to premiere on Netflix on October 29, 2020

Netflix recently released the first look for Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story. The adult-animation film from the Philippines starring Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby, and Robin Padilla is set to premiere on October 29, 2020 at 12:01 am.

Directed by Avid Liongoren, written by Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenza, Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is the first animated Netflix Film from the Philippines. Available across Asia in Taglish, and English as ‘You Animal!’, this adult animation comedy is a refreshing look at societal expectations, personal aspirations and the classic love triangle.

About Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story:

Nimfa Dimaano (Angelica Panganiban), the pretty pussycat is a perfume sales kitty at a department store. Her boyfriend, Roger (Robin Padilla), the macho mongrel is a janitor. Nimfa meets Iñigo Villanueva (Sam Milby) the bourgeoisie business dog and their chemistry ignites. Will Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap street food keep them together or will Iñigo’s high society charms tear them apart?

Additional voice cast include Empoy Marquez, Piolo Pascual, Arci Muñoz, Eugene Domingo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre and Bb Joyce Bernal.

Animated and produced by Rocketsheep Studio and Spring Films – Erickson Raymundo, Piolo Pascual, Bb Joyce Bernal, E Del Mundo, Avid Liongoren and Manny Angeles.

Hayop ako, hayop ka, hayop tayong lahat! Pinaghirapan po namin ang pelikulang ito at kakaibang hayop ang mapapanood niyo dito! Panuurin ang Hayop Ka!

My team and I took over 3-years of serious hard work to create this light and comical film. While our main goal is to elicit a few laughs, our advocacy is to encourage local animation production. In the global animation industry, the Philippines is a go-to nation for outsourcing animation services. We are home to thousands of talented animators but sadly, we are not known for ideating and producing our own work. There have been less than 10 animated feature films in the entire 100-year history of Philippine cinema, and we want to continue adding to that, while also hoping that little by little, someday Filipino animators can be known as not just service providers, but creators as well. We hope you enjoy Hayop Ka! on Netflix,” said Avid Liongoren.

I find it interesting to see animals dealing with adult human conflict in funny natural situations, the characters are real in their predicament and emotions, and each character has a unique Filipino trait that we can share to the audience,” said Piolo Pascual, Executive Producer.

