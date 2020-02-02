Avon Philippines launches first new branch model in Taft, Manila

Beauty fans can now experience Avon’s world-class showcase in the newly launched Avon Philippines branch in Taft, featuring three key areas.

“We wanted to create a space for all of our Avon ladies that allows them to sample new products, partner with us, and reap the benefits from being our top sellers,” says Ms. Christine Eugenio, Director of Channel Operations. “We also want to branch out to Filipinas who haven’t tried Avon products yet and have our trained Avon ladies to find the right piece for them in the store,” she added.

Avon Beauty Studio

The Taft branch’s new Beauty Studio showcases Avon’s Makeup, Fragrance, and Face Care products that can be tested by customers and potential representatives. These products have been tailor fit to support and highlight true Filipinas’ beauty.

In the Beauty Studio is a specific area for Makeup and Face Care which are organized following Avon’s recommended regimen. Avon has also included select intimate apparel and jewelry that customers can try on.

On top of this, the Avon branch has an exclusive lane for orders of 10 items or less to facilitate easier purchasing.

Improved Supermarket

Avon’s new branch also includes a supermarket section, where customers and representatives can take advantage of Avon’s top offers. The store includes Avon’s Body & Toiletries, Fragrance, Accessories, Home, Nutritionals, and Clearance offers. This is also where Avon will be launching their new products.

Avon’s Beauty Advisors can also visit the supermarket for exclusive bundles.

Avon VIP Lounge

Beauty Boutique Owners and Avon’s top sellers have access to the VIP Lounge, where they can conduct bulk purchases in comfort. Avon resellers can also take advantage of the dedicated counters for incentive issuances.

Avon’s new Taft branch spells the beginning of Avon’s new way of connecting with Filipino beauty fans.

“We had our customers in mind when we were developing the concept for the new store, and we’re so happy to finally unveil this new store for our customers and resellers,” Eugenio says.