Awesome gift ideas from Comic Odyssey

Christmas is right around the corner, and Comic Odyssey and Pops by Comic Odyssey are making gift-giving easier than ever! Get your loved ones their favorite comics and collectibles on Shopee, Lazada, and pops.ph, along with numerous special offers!

For shoppers unsure of what to get, Pops by Comic Odyssey’s got your back with five exclusive Christmas Gift Bundles, featuring specially-curated packages of premium Funko products, fit for every budget!

Packed with authentic Marvel, Star Wars, and DC collectibles, these five Christmas Gift Bundles are sure to spark joy! The Php49 Gift Pack includes three pins and three patches, while the Php99 Gift Pack adds two special edition comics into the mix. For Php249, gift givers can get Star Wars-themed Salt & Pepper Shakers and a large-size Darth Vader Tumbler with their pins and patches.

For those wanting to give more, the Php499 Gift Box includes pins, patches, comics, the salt & pepper shakers, AND a surprise shirt OR mystery Funko Pop! vinyl figure. The largest Bundle is the Php999 Gift Box, which includes three pins, three patches, two comics, one Darth Vader Tumbler, one surprise shirt, and one mystery Funko Pop! in one big holiday package that anyone would be happy to receive.

The Christmas Gift Bundles are available now on all Comic Odyssey platforms – with each Bundle delivered ready for gifting, it’s never been easier to put a smile on the faces of children (and collectors) of all ages!

