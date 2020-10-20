AXA app allows filing of motor claims anytime, anywhere

The pandemic has left many Filipinos with a lot of difficulties to deal with, and the last thing they need is to be stranded on the road due to car problems. AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, is here to help ease the stress and worries of commuters with the Emma by AXA app, which now enables convenient filing of motor claims anytime, anywhere.

Easy car insurance claims features were previously available on the AXA Assist app, which will be decommissioned starting November 1, 2020 and replaced by the Emma by AXA app.

Powered by AXA Philippines, the Emma by AXA app also offers access to 24/7 roadside, ambulance, police, and fire assistance for free. Through the app, Filipinos can also buy life and general insurance online, as well as monitor investments, funds, transaction history, and access AXA’s e-servicing features. 

At AXA, we are all about protecting what matters to our customers,” said Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and chief operating officer. “Given the pandemic, we have continued to innovate our processes and procedures to make them easier for our customers to avail of our services in the most safe and secure way possible. We also understand the stress motorists face when road accidents happen so with the Emma by AXA app, we hope to help them by anticipating any problems that may arise and mitigating any detrimental effects.”

To avail of this top-notch service, simply download the Emma by AXA on the Google Play or App Store. Then, register a valid email address, verify your e-mail via the e-mail verification link, set the password, and log in and start using the app anytime, anywhere.

Commuters can now drive with confidence in the Philippines with the help of Emma by AXA app, which can now process motor claims anytime, anywhere, complete with roadside and emergency assistance.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

