AXA health plan now offers top-tier coverage vs pandemic illnesses

People have been strictly observing hygiene practices and social distancing as their first line of defense against COVID-19. However, there is more you can you do to protect yourself and your family against the threat of this pandemic, especially with hospitalizations, lab tests, medicines, and the financial impact that these can make.

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, has expanded its Global Health Access (GHA) insurance product to now include medical coverage for epidemic and pandemic illnesses such as COVID-19.

This is on top of the other high-tier GHA healthcare benefits, including access to AXA’s global network of top-rated hospitals and medical practitioners, concierge, international emergency medical assistance, road ambulance transport and 24/7 Health Support. GHA also offers convenient cashless payment options within a network of over 1,400 hospitals and clinics in the Philippines and over 9,000 hospitals worldwide.

Moreover, customers may avail of a new GHA plan option, Gold Lite Plus. Like all existing GHA plan options, the Gold Lite Plus Plan provides a full spectrum coverage from common illnesses to life-threatening diseases including pandemic illnesses such as COVID-19.

“As we continue to face a global health crisis, it is imperative that we take care of ourselves and our families. With AXA Global Health Access, including the new Gold Lite Plus Plan option, we are providing an enhanced way for individuals and families to have access to the best treatment and healthcare service,” said AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

Through the Gold Lite Plus Plan, policyholders can avail of up to Php100 million for inpatient and outpatient treatments of up to 15 visits per year at maximum of P1,000 per visit.

Another key feature of the new plan option is the health screening or executive check-up coverage of up to Php20,000 per year. Customers may also choose to use part of this benefit to reimburse their over-the-counter vitamins (up toPhp2,500). In addition, this health plan covers up to Php7,500 per night for inpatient daily accommodation charges in the Philippines or regular private room for international hospital accommodations.

Have enhanced world-class health coverage against pandemic illnesses and other diseases anytime, anywhere with AXA Global Health Access. To learn more, visit www.axa.com.ph/health-protection/global-health-access.