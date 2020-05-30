AXA offers moms world-class healthcare for cancer and other diseases

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, is offering Preferred Consultation and Care, a value-added service that comes with select AXA insurance products, and its coverage for cancer and heart disease to support moms in the community.

Filipino moms constantly face many health risks. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, three out of 100 Filipino women between the ages 35 and above develop breast cancer in their lifetime, while about one in 30 Asian women have coronary heart disease, based on a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, moms continue to do what they do: caring for their families and making sure they stay safe and healthy.

“AXA is here to help our customers, including women whom we strongly support, live their best lives by providing solutions that can help take care of their well-being,” says Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer.

Through Preferred Consultation and Care, AXA customers diagnosed with cancer or heart disease will be able to consult a multidisciplinary team of world-class Harvard-affiliated doctors from the top one percent of United States hospitals.

The service also includes a personal care manager, a healthcare professional in the U.S. who can help make informed decisions about treatments.

It is truly important for women and mothers to protect their health so they can continue to be strong and excel in every aspect of their lives. To know more about Preferred Consultation and Care, visit the AXA Philippines website at https://axa.com.ph/ or talk to a customer care representative via the landline +632 8 5815-292.