AXA Philippines provide customers easy access to medical consultations through its health partner MyPocketDoctor

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on the reemergence of digital healthcare where patients and doctors communicate and hold remote medical consultations by telephone or by video link.

To foster better health outcomes, AXA is offering free teleconsultation to approximately 6.5 million people in Asia, including under-served patients in remote, rural areas with limited health care access.

In the Philippines, AXA, one of the country’s leading insurers, is providing its customers easy and convenient access to health care services amid the crisis by offering medical teleconsultation service through one of its health partners MyPocketDoctor, the first telemedicine app in the country that allows people to consult with a medical doctor from the safety of their own homes.

“To give our policyholders access to quality healthcare while in quarantine, we are offering them this teleconsultation service to make sure they still get the care that they need without exposing themselves to other health risks,” said AXA Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora.

Providing 24/7 access to medical consultations, MyPocketDoctor is accessible anytime, anywhere as long as you have a smartphone. Simply download the MyPocketDoctor app from the Google Play or App Store only and register using your e-mail address and mobile number. Once registration is complete, you can have your virtual medical consultation by a simple tap of a button.

Teleconsultation via MyPocketDoctor is available as free service to policyholders of AXA health plans (Health Max, Health Start, and Global Health Access). From now until May 15, 2020, AXA is also giving a free one-time access to teleconsultation to its life insurance (non-health) policyholders and select general insurance customers.