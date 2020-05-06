AXA Philippines | 6 newborn care tips during quarantine that you need to know

Being a new mom is a big milestone and having a baby brings happiness beyond measure. However, if you gave birth to your first child recently, things might be a bit different for you because of the enhanced community quarantine. Aside from the new maternity responsibilities, fear and anxiety over the pandemic may increase stress levels. You may find yourself standing in the most joyful yet toughest time of your life.

As the world celebrates strong, loving mothers, AXA Philippines is here to give a few tips for new moms so that you can enjoy this life stage, while minimizing the stress amid the pandemic.

Do not be afraid to ask for help. Encourage your partner to be involved with some tasks like changing the diaper or putting the baby to sleep. You can also ask for support from your mother, in-laws, or friends who are also moms. They will understand your situation and provide support.

However, when things get out of hand, you should have direct access to 24/7 emergency help. You can easily do so with AXA Rescue Line through the Emma by AXA app. Rescue Line is a service which provides AXA policyholders and even non-AXA customers 24/7 free access to emergency assistance. You can download the Emma by AXA app on the Google Play or App Store.

Stock up on essentials responsibly. Baby essentials are hot commodities during this time. When you go to the grocery store, avoid hoarding and only get what your baby needs so other moms can take care of their babies, too. If your local stores run out of stocks, look for other options such as reputable online sellers or eco-friendly alternatives like cloth diapers. Many of the online sellers are Filipina mommy entrepreneurs so you’ll be supporting local businesses and fellow moms.

Establish visiting rules. No matter how much you want to show off your baby, keep in mind there is an ongoing pandemic. At this time, limit “visits” to online chats and viewing. Even among household members, make sure they wash hands and wear face masks when holding baby. Given the current situation, one can never be too cautious when it comes to protecting your baby from the virus or other germs.

Set safety and hygiene routines. Take advantage of your time indoors to clean your house to mitigate the risk of exposing your baby to harmful viruses. Always wash your hands properly before handling your baby. It’s also best to disinfect your home using baby-friendly sanitizing solutions and cleaning wipes, paying special attention to your baby’s surroundings.

Keep your baby safe while he sleeps. Avoid placing blankets, stuffed toys, and pillows in cribs as they increase the risk of suffocation. Babies also tend to wake up in the middle of the night, so it is best to put your baby’s crib in the same bedroom as you. To reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, place them on their backs when they sleep but try to alternate the position of their head to prevent a flat spot.

Get enough rest. Pandemic or not, new moms should never neglect themselves. Try to get enough rest throughout the day. Sleep while baby is sleeping and avoid negative thoughts that might add to the stress of caring for a newborn baby. Remember, your body is still recoving from childbirth so practice self-care and be kind to yourself.

Enjoy this precious time with your newborn. Make the most of the time you have at home to bond with your baby. The first few months of baby’s life is the best opportunity to build a bond between you and your newborn. Take advantage of this period and enjoy it.