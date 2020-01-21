AXA Philippines | Diversity and inclusivity in the workplace

AXA Philippines, one of the countrys leading insurance providers, has partnered with Project Inclusion Network to promote diversity and inclusion further inside its organization.

Project Inclusion Network is a non-government organization that helps persons with disabilities (PWDs) find jobs by partnering with local and multinational companies in the Philippines.

AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer Rahul Hora says, “Our partnership with Project Inclusion Network is an important milestone for us, as AXA Philippines becomes an avenue where people of varied backgrounds, lifestyles, and orientations can feel that they are accepted and that they can contribute to society.”

AXA is doing its share in promoting diversity and inclusion, particularly for persons with disabilities, explains Project Inclusion Network executive director Grant Javier. This partnership is a way for both AXA and Project Inclusion to fulfil their commitments and missions.

AXA Philippines has been supporting and advocating an open and welcoming workplace, providing equal opportunities for all its employees. Its employee benefits include the Global Parent Policy where the primary parent – from biological and adoptive to same sex and single parents – get 112 days of parent leave with pay.