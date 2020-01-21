AXA Philippines | Diversity and inclusivity in the workplace

0 comment

AXA Philippines, one of the countrys leading insurance providers, has partnered with Project Inclusion Network to promote diversity and inclusion further inside its organization.

Project Inclusion Network is a non-government organization that helps persons with disabilities (PWDs) find jobs by partnering with local and multinational companies in the Philippines.

AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer Rahul Hora says, “Our partnership with Project Inclusion Network is an important milestone for us, as AXA Philippines becomes an avenue where people of varied backgrounds, lifestyles, and orientations can feel that they are accepted and that they can contribute to society.”

AXA is doing its share in promoting diversity and inclusion, particularly for persons with disabilities, explains Project Inclusion Network executive director Grant Javier. This partnership is a way for both AXA and Project Inclusion to fulfil their commitments and missions.

AXA Philippines has been supporting and advocating an open and welcoming workplace, providing equal opportunities for all its employees. Its employee benefits include the Global Parent Policy where the primary parent – from biological and adoptive to same sex and single parents – get 112 days of parent leave with pay.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Realme to Double Global Smartphone Shipments to 50 Million in 2020

Team Orange 0 comments
Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme is setting its sights on doubling its 25+ million global smartphone shipments in 2019, entering the 5G space and introducing new realme devices with unprecedented features…

Netflix builds on animation film slate with 21 masterpieces from Studio Ghibli

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Netflix announced that beginning February 1, 21 films from Studio Ghibli, the Academy Award®-winning Japanese art house, will be made available on the service globally (excluding US, Canada, Japan), through…

Lucky PayMaya users get treated to a grocery shopping spree at Robinsons Supermarket

Team Orange 0 comments Events
  PayMaya QR is the preferred payment options for sulit queens like who is always on the lookout for the best deals for their household needs. When you #ScanToPay for…

Happier is better for Business: Customers attest to “Happy” Culture at TDCX

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Covers
Most businesses today aspire to be “people-oriented” but what does that really look like? At TDCX, a premium boutique BPO (business process outsourcing) company with roots in Singapore, “Welcome Home”…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone