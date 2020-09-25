AXA Philippines empowers customers to personalize a plan for their future

When it comes to planning for the future, there is no one-size-fits all way. As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, many have probably changed or readjusted their life goals and priorities. Some may focus on health and education while others may prioritize the family’s protection or investments. Even amid heightened uncertainty, it is important to stay focused on one’s goals and remain prepared for life’s unforeseeable circumstances.

To help Filipinos plan for their future, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, offers MyLifeChoice, a new insurance and investment plan in one that allows customers to “design” their policy according to their unique needs.

“As a nation, we are all going through difficult times, but now more than ever, we want to empower our customers by giving them the freedom to design their future to their liking, according to their individual priorities and life goals. MyLifeChoice was developed to cater to our customers’ unique needs and personal preferences,” says Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer.

MyLifeChoice allows customers the freedom to personalize their insurance plan depending on their priorities, budget, desired payment terms, investment profile, and desired supplementary benefits. There is an AXA MyLifeChoice policy tailor-made for every priority, whether it be for your health, child’s education, family’s protection, or lifelong goals.

Based on the customers’ needs and preferences, AXA financial advisors will help ensure that they are guided on every step of their MyLifeChoice journey. AXA financial advisors will give practical options to help them achieve their personal goals without worries. Budget-wise, for example, customers can pay for as long as they want, whether that’s 7 years, 10 years or longer and they can opt to start for as low as P1,000 per month should they choose to pay regularly. Moreover, customers can customize their sum insured from 7x to 30x their basic annual premium and enhance their plan with supplementary benefits as additional coverage to boost their protection if they so choose.

The possibilities are endless with more of MyLifeChoice’s features. It offers a valuable goal-oriented investment plan so policyholders can invest according to their desired ambition and target amount. To help customers achieve their long-term priorities and goals, this product offers a Start-up Bonus, a unique feature that’s one of the first in the market. Starting on day 1 of their policy, clients may already enjoy a Start-up Bonus equivalent to 70% of the 1st year premium invested in their selected AXA fund. The Start-up bonus is rewarded to customers for maintaining their long-term investments and will be vested to their account during policy years 10, 15 and 25.

To help clients protect what matters, every MyLifeChoice plan comes with accident coverage benefit which will provide cash benefits in case of accidents and waiver of premium benefit where AXA will pay for future premiums in case of disablement.

We may not know what the future holds, but the choice and the power is in your hands to make it work to your advantage and design it to your liking with AXA MyLifeChoice, the best choice to personalize the plans for your life.