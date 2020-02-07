AXA Philippines inks partnership with Avega Managed Care

0 comment

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, has partnered with AVEGA Managed Care (an affiliate of Intellicare group and member of Fullerton Health), a leader in healthcare administration, to provide a more convenient, accessible and world-class healthcare to Filipinos.

With the alliance, AXA Philippines is able to offer an extensive and differentiated healthcare experience to its customers through AVEGA’s network of over 49,000 affiliated doctors and specialists and over 2,800 hospitals and clinics. Now, AXA’s Global Health Access health plan allows customers to avail of cashless and seamless transaction nationwide through AVEGA’s extensive network, including dental and optical providers.

Photo shows (L-R) AXA Philippines chief of retail propositions Alok Roongta, COO Malet Lepatan, President and CEO Rahul Hora; and AVEGA President Mark Gamir, Vice President and COO Jerico dela Cruz, and head of sales and marketing, Alan Richard Silos.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Kids enjoy action-packed playtimes with Jolly Speed Racers

Team Orange 0 comments
Get those racing gears ready this February as Jollibee rolls out the latest set of Jolly Kiddie Meal toys – the Jolly Speed Racers! With this new set of collectible…

Huawei brings first 5G smartphone in the Philippines with Globe Platinum

Team Orange 0 comments Events
In its efforts to push the boundaries of mobile technology, Huawei, together with Globe, brings the first 5G capable smartphone to Philippine shores – the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G.…

Vivo Valentine’s promo gives away hotel staycation prizes

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Vivo Philippines is giving away some of the best Valentine’s gifts to make V-day celebrations even more memorable and romantic for loving couples. With the Love Connects promo, those who…

AirAsia prioritizes health and sanitary management for guest safety

Team Orange 0 comments Health
AirAsia wishes to inform its guests that it has implemented a mandatory temperature screening of all passengers prior to boarding any domestic and international Z2 flight. Screening is part of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone