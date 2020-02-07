AXA Philippines inks partnership with Avega Managed Care

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, has partnered with AVEGA Managed Care (an affiliate of Intellicare group and member of Fullerton Health), a leader in healthcare administration, to provide a more convenient, accessible and world-class healthcare to Filipinos.

With the alliance, AXA Philippines is able to offer an extensive and differentiated healthcare experience to its customers through AVEGA’s network of over 49,000 affiliated doctors and specialists and over 2,800 hospitals and clinics. Now, AXA’s Global Health Access health plan allows customers to avail of cashless and seamless transaction nationwide through AVEGA’s extensive network, including dental and optical providers.

Photo shows (L-R) AXA Philippines chief of retail propositions Alok Roongta, COO Malet Lepatan, President and CEO Rahul Hora; and AVEGA President Mark Gamir, Vice President and COO Jerico dela Cruz, and head of sales and marketing, Alan Richard Silos.